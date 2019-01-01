Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €80.76 ($93.91).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAH3 shares. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th.

ETR PAH3 opened at €51.64 ($60.05) on Tuesday. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of €47.28 ($54.98) and a 12 month high of €80.14 ($93.19).

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

