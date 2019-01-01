Preferred Bank (PFBC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,962 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,117 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Preferred Bank worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Preferred Bank by 16.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Preferred Bank by 16.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Preferred Bank by 6.0% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 29,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Preferred Bank by 20.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFBC shares. B. Riley set a $76.00 target price on Preferred Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub raised Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Preferred Bank from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $39.87 and a 1-year high of $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.19 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 31.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 7th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.24%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

