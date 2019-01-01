Primo Water (PRMW) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Prime Water Corporation operates as a provider of three- and five-gallon purified bottled water and water dispensers sold through major retailers nationwide. The Company’s water bottles can be sanitized and reused, crushed and recycled. Also, it provides water bottle exchange solution for its retail customers. It operates through two segments, Primo Bottled Water Exchange and Primo Products. Prime Water Corporation is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “

Get Primo Water alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRMW. BidaskClub cut Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Primo Water from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Primo Water stock opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $539.49 million, a P/E ratio of -50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.50. Primo Water has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $20.72.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.26 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. Primo Water’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 229.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.