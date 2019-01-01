Prudential Financial (PRU) Receives Sell Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their sell rating on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Prudential lost wider than the industry’s decline. Exposure to still low interest rates as well as to products like annuities and universal life guarantying low returns remains a woe. Escalating expenses continue to weigh on margin expansion. However, Prudential continues to gain from growth in asset-based businesses, improved margins in Group Insurance business and solid international operations. It is set to grow on its high performing asset management business, international operations and a deeper reach in the pension risk transfer market. Focus on Protection, Retirement and Investment Management businesses will consistently help Prudential lead the space. The company expects 2019 bottom line between $12.50 and $13.00. A strong balance sheet and an efficient capital management are also tailwinds. It expects ROE between 12% and 13% in the near-to-intermediate term.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.54.

NYSE PRU opened at $81.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $127.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 880,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 880,315 shares of company stock valued at $22,026,194. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,541,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,812,000 after buying an additional 27,870 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 31.9% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,468,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,430,000 after acquiring an additional 839,309 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,365,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,024,000 after acquiring an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,208,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,058,000 after acquiring an additional 100,223 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,050,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,720,000 after acquiring an additional 56,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

