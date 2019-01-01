PVH Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (PVH)

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PVH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.36. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for PVH’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.98 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.86 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on PVH to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on PVH from $188.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on PVH from $178.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.10.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $92.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PVH has a 1-year low of $86.46 and a 1-year high of $169.22.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The textile maker reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.89%.

In other news, Director Craig W. Rydin purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.09 per share, for a total transaction of $98,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Emanuel Chirico purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.51 per share, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 4.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 16.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 26.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in PVH by 5.2% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 9,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

