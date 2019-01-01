Quantum (QAU) Price Hits $0.0455

Quantum (CURRENCY:QAU) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, Quantum has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026482 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.19 or 0.02396794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00158044 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00204181 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026418 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026332 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum was first traded on April 15th, 2017. Quantum’s total supply is 204,773,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,867,103 tokens. The official website for Quantum is www.quantumproject.org. The Reddit community for Quantum is /r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @QAUProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

Quantum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatehub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

