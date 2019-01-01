Raymond James (RJF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Raymond James has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Raymond James has a payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Raymond James to earn $7.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of RJF stock opened at $74.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $69.11 and a 12-month high of $102.17. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.74.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.13). Raymond James had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Raymond James news, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn acquired 1,500 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.75 per share, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,056.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Catanese sold 6,611 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $520,351.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,427.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.75.

WARNING: “Raymond James (RJF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/01/raymond-james-rjf-declares-dividend-increase-0-34-per-share.html.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.