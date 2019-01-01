Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Parsley Energy (PE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Parsley Energy (NYSE: PE):

12/30/2018 – Parsley Energy was given a new $26.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/30/2018 – Parsley Energy was given a new $19.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2018 – Parsley Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

12/24/2018 – Parsley Energy was given a new $19.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a “buy pe” rating on the stock.

12/21/2018 – Parsley Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2018 – Parsley Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2018 – Parsley Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2018 – Parsley Energy was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/20/2018 – Parsley Energy is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2018 – Parsley Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/20/2018 – Parsley Energy was given a new $23.00 price target on by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2018 – Parsley Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2018 – Parsley Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Williams Capital. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2018 – Parsley Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2018 – Parsley Energy was given a new $28.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2018 – Parsley Energy is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2018 – Parsley Energy was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

12/1/2018 – Parsley Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/29/2018 – Parsley Energy is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

11/27/2018 – Parsley Energy was given a new $35.00 price target on by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/27/2018 – Parsley Energy was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2018 – Parsley Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/20/2018 – Parsley Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Parsley's strategic acreage position in the low-cost high-margin Permian Basin is responsible for its robust production growth since several years. The company witnessed massive earnings jump in the latest quarter thanks to output growth and crude price strength. In addition, Parsley’s strong cash flow generation and healthy balance sheet provides it with enough financial flexibility to tap strategic growth opportunities. However, while being incrementally positive about the company, its geographic concentration risk and infrastructural bottlenecks in the Permian region still remain matters of concern. Further, the high 2018 capex budget along with expected reduction in output in the fourth quarter due to weather related downtimes and asset sales may limit the company's overall earnings and margins. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

11/6/2018 – Parsley Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Parsley Energy was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $31.00.

11/5/2018 – Parsley Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Parsley Energy was given a new $38.00 price target on by analysts at Williams Capital. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Parsley Energy stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of -0.16. Parsley Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director A R. Alameddine acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 122,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,767.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $145,490 over the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 487.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Parsley Energy during the third quarter worth $219,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 64.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 42.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Parsley Energy during the second quarter worth $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

