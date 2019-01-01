Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Flowserve (FLS)

Flowserve (NYSE: FLS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/18/2018 – Flowserve was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

12/14/2018 – Flowserve had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2018 – Flowserve was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2018 – Flowserve was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/13/2018 – Flowserve had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/12/2018 – Flowserve had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/11/2018 – Flowserve had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

11/9/2018 – Flowserve had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – Flowserve had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $50.00. They now have an “average” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/8/2018 – Flowserve had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Global Securities.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. Flowserve Corp has a 12-month low of $35.88 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get Flowserve Corp alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Flowserve had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $952.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 84,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.