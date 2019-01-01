Regional Health Properties Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) traded up 36.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 2,185,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 819,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Regional Health Properties (RHE) Trading 36.8% Higher” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/01/regional-health-properties-rhe-trading-36-8-higher.html.

About Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE)

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term healthcare through facility lease and sub-lease transaction. The company's facilities offer a range of health care and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

