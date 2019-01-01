Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 4,735 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCI) by 2,014.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,013,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,651,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 431,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after buying an additional 177,837 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 98,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $21.20.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

