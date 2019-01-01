Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $304,000 Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 8,774.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,223 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned approximately 0.19% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.2% in the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 11,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 128.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBRL shares. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Argus upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $159.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.63 and a 12 month high of $185.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $733.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.37%.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 171,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $31,299,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 507,017 shares of company stock valued at $91,624,466 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/01/rehmann-capital-advisory-group-has-304000-stake-in-cracker-barrel-old-country-store-inc-cbrl.html.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.