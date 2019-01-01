Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.57 Million Position in Camtek LTD. (CAMT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,583,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 311,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $13,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 7,075.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 48,114 shares in the last quarter. 23.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAMT stock opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. Camtek LTD. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $242.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Camtek LTD. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Camtek currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.44.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

