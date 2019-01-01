Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 99,100 Shares of Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,600 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after selling 99,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Michael Kors were worth $13,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Michael Kors during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Michael Kors during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Michael Kors during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Michael Kors during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 6,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $435,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael David Kors sold 179,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $12,187,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,596 shares of company stock valued at $12,751,317. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KORS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Michael Kors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Michael Kors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Michael Kors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Michael Kors in a report on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Michael Kors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

NYSE:KORS opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.33. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $75.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. Michael Kors had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Michael Kors Company Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

