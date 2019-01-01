Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 80.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 462,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $13,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 30.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,641 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 57.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period.

In related news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $821,965. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. ValuEngine raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Macquarie set a $105.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.14.

NYSE DECK opened at $127.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $137.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $501.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 7.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

