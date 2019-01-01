Repme Achieves Market Capitalization of $413,752.00 (RPM)

Repme (CURRENCY:RPM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. In the last week, Repme has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Repme has a total market capitalization of $413,752.00 and $74,991.00 worth of Repme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Repme token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, STEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Repme alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.09 or 0.02447559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00159989 BTC.

Paragon (PRG) traded 7,255% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00218779 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00202702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027036 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Repme Profile

Repme’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. Repme’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,220,523,483 tokens. Repme’s official website is repme.io. Repme’s official Twitter account is @repmeio. Repme’s official message board is medium.com/@repmedapp.

Buying and Selling Repme

Repme can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Repme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Repme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Repme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Repme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Repme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.