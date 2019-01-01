Research Frontiers, Inc. (REFR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $3.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Research Frontiers an industry rank of 174 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Research Frontiers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.

In related news, Director Gregory George Grimes sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $30,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 9,725 shares of company stock worth $12,657 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:REFR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 million, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.04. Research Frontiers has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.95.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 194.70% and a negative return on equity of 81.44%.

Research Frontiers Company Profile

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light in the United States. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, lamination services, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

