Rev Group (REVG) PT Set at $11.00 by Morgan Stanley

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) has been assigned a $11.00 price target by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $8.00 target price on Rev Group and gave the stock a “hold revg” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Rev Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Rev Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Get Rev Group alerts:

Shares of REVG opened at $7.51 on Friday. Rev Group has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $466.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.48.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Rev Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $659.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rev Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rev Group by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC boosted its position in Rev Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 935,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rev Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Rev Group by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Rev Group by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers.

See Also: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Rev Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rev Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.