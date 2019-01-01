Reviewing Arcos Dorados (ARCO) and Nathan’s Famous (NATH)

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) and Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Arcos Dorados pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Nathan’s Famous pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Arcos Dorados pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Arcos Dorados has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nathan’s Famous has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Arcos Dorados and Nathan’s Famous, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcos Dorados 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nathan’s Famous 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Arcos Dorados and Nathan’s Famous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcos Dorados 3.00% 21.96% 5.95% Nathan’s Famous 5.78% -13.87% 13.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.4% of Arcos Dorados shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of Nathan’s Famous shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Nathan’s Famous shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arcos Dorados and Nathan’s Famous’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcos Dorados $3.32 billion 0.50 $129.16 million $0.61 12.95 Nathan’s Famous $104.20 million 2.67 $2.63 million N/A N/A

Arcos Dorados has higher revenue and earnings than Nathan’s Famous.

Summary

Nathan’s Famous beats Arcos Dorados on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. As of April 27, 2018, the company operated or franchised approximately 2,100 McDonald's-branded restaurants. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels. In addition, the company has license agreements to manufacture Nathan's Famous branded hot dog and sausage products in bulk for use in the food service industry; for supplying Nathan's Famous natural casing and skinless hot dogs in bulk for use in the Nathan's Famous restaurant system; to manufacture proprietary spices; to manufacture and sell various products, including mustard, salsa, sauerkraut, and pickles; to produce and sell French fries and onion rings for retail sale; and to manufacture and sell miniature bagel dogs, franks-in-a-blanket, and other hors d'oeuvres through club stores, supermarkets, and other retail food stores. Further, the company sells Nathan's products directly to end users or to various foodservice distributors, as well as provides Arthur Treacher's brand fish fillets. As of March 25, 2018, its restaurant system consisted of 5 company-owned units in the New York City metropolitan area; and 276 franchised units located in 20 states and 12 foreign countries. Nathan's Famous, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Jericho, New York.

