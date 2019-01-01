Reviewing Liberty Braves Group Series A (BATRA) and TEGNA (TGNA)

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) and Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TEGNA and Liberty Braves Group Series A, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TEGNA 1 4 7 0 2.50 Liberty Braves Group Series A 0 1 0 0 2.00

TEGNA presently has a consensus target price of $14.73, suggesting a potential upside of 35.49%. Given TEGNA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TEGNA is more favorable than Liberty Braves Group Series A.

Profitability

This table compares TEGNA and Liberty Braves Group Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TEGNA 26.46% 28.02% 5.97% Liberty Braves Group Series A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.2% of TEGNA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of Liberty Braves Group Series A shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of TEGNA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

TEGNA pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Liberty Braves Group Series A does not pay a dividend. TEGNA pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TEGNA and Liberty Braves Group Series A’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TEGNA $1.90 billion 1.23 $273.74 million $1.08 10.06 Liberty Braves Group Series A $386.00 million 0.66 N/A N/A N/A

TEGNA has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Braves Group Series A.

Volatility and Risk

TEGNA has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Braves Group Series A has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TEGNA beats Liberty Braves Group Series A on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc., a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products. The company also sells commercial advertising spots of its television stations. In addition, it operates Premion, an over the top local advertising network; Hatch, a centralized 360-degree marketing services agency; and radio broadcast stations. The company was formerly known as Gannett Co., Inc. and changed its name to TEGNA Inc. in June 2015. TEGNA Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Liberty Braves Group Series A

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

