Reviewing PIEDMONT LITHIU/S (PLLL) and Vulcan Materials (VMC)

PIEDMONT LITHIU/S (NASDAQ:PLLL) and Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Vulcan Materials pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. PIEDMONT LITHIU/S does not pay a dividend. Vulcan Materials pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vulcan Materials has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares PIEDMONT LITHIU/S and Vulcan Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PIEDMONT LITHIU/S N/A N/A N/A Vulcan Materials 16.84% 10.20% 5.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PIEDMONT LITHIU/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Vulcan Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Vulcan Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PIEDMONT LITHIU/S and Vulcan Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PIEDMONT LITHIU/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vulcan Materials 1 1 7 0 2.67

PIEDMONT LITHIU/S presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 388.55%. Vulcan Materials has a consensus price target of $121.44, suggesting a potential upside of 22.92%. Given PIEDMONT LITHIU/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PIEDMONT LITHIU/S is more favorable than Vulcan Materials.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PIEDMONT LITHIU/S and Vulcan Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PIEDMONT LITHIU/S N/A N/A -$9.95 million ($1.91) -3.43 Vulcan Materials $3.89 billion 3.35 $601.18 million $3.04 32.50

Vulcan Materials has higher revenue and earnings than PIEDMONT LITHIU/S. PIEDMONT LITHIU/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vulcan Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vulcan Materials beats PIEDMONT LITHIU/S on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PIEDMONT LITHIU/S

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017. Piedmont Lithium Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities. The Asphalt Mix segment offers asphalt mix in Arizona, California, New Mexico, Tennessee, and Texas. The Concrete segment provides ready-mixed concrete in California, Georgia, Maryland, New Mexico, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C., and the Bahamas. The Calcium segment mines, produces, and sells calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries. The company was formerly known as Virginia Holdco, Inc. Vulcan Materials Company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

