Reviewing POSCO (PKX) and Ossen Innovation (OSN)

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) and Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for POSCO and Ossen Innovation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POSCO 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ossen Innovation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares POSCO and Ossen Innovation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POSCO $54.59 billion 0.35 $2.48 billion $7.75 7.09 Ossen Innovation $132.38 million 0.07 $5.34 million N/A N/A

POSCO has higher revenue and earnings than Ossen Innovation.

Profitability

This table compares POSCO and Ossen Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POSCO 4.90% 6.51% 3.87% Ossen Innovation N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

POSCO pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ossen Innovation does not pay a dividend. POSCO pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

POSCO has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ossen Innovation has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.9% of POSCO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Ossen Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of POSCO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 60.0% of Ossen Innovation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

POSCO beats Ossen Innovation on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, electrical and stainless steel, automotive materials, titanium, magnesium, and aluminum-plated products. It also designs and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and produces liquefied natural gas, power, and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services. In addition, the company engages in the engineering and construction; coated steel, zinc relief, and components manufacturing; computer hardware and software distribution; economic research and consulting; business facility maintenance; architecture and consulting; investment in venture, energy, and bio tech companies; electronic commerce; refractories and quicklime manufacturing and sales; transporting and warehousing; real estate rental and sale; house and train manufacturing and management; education and real estate business; hotel; and stem cell medicine development activities. Further, it engages in the non-residential building rental; secondary and storage battery and textile manufacturing; resource development; iron ore and coal sales; and mine development. Additionally, the company engages in loading and unloading; IT service and DVR; electric control engineering; forest resources development; human resource; wastewater treatment operation and maintenance; crude oil and natural gas mining; refractory materials sales and furnace maintenance; rice processing; grain sales; petroleum gas extraction; private equity trust; packing materials manufacturing; and social enterprise businesses. POSCO was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Pohang, South Korea.

Ossen Innovation Company Profile

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete (PC) strands that are used as precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings. It also provides plain surface PC wires and indented PC wires, which are used in the construction of buildings; helical rib PC wires for the construction of railway ties or sleepers, and buildings; and coated prestressed products comprising zinc coated PC and rare earth coated PC products. The company markets and sells its products under the Ossen brand name. Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. also exports its products to the United States, Canada, Spain, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

