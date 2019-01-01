Reviewing Rainmaker Systems (VCTL) and Jupai (JP)

Rainmaker Systems (OTCMKTS:VCTL) and Jupai (NYSE:JP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Jupai pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. Rainmaker Systems does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Rainmaker Systems and Jupai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rainmaker Systems N/A N/A N/A Jupai 18.20% 18.32% 13.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Rainmaker Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Jupai shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Rainmaker Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Rainmaker Systems has a beta of -1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 226% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jupai has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rainmaker Systems and Jupai’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rainmaker Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jupai $262.23 million 0.54 $62.93 million N/A N/A

Jupai has higher revenue and earnings than Rainmaker Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Rainmaker Systems and Jupai, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rainmaker Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Jupai 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Jupai beats Rainmaker Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rainmaker Systems

Rainmaker Systems, Inc. provides B2B small and medium-sized business sales and service solutions. It develops Rainmaker Revenue Delivery Platform, an integrated solution that combines specialized sales and marketing services coupled with its proprietary, renewals software, and business analytics. The company's services include marketing strategy development, personalized renewals or subscription e-commerce and microsite creation and hosting, inbound and outbound e-mail, direct mail, chat, and global call center services. It also offers ViewCentral SaaS platform that provides an end-to-end solution for the management and delivery of training and certification programs for corporations. The company markets its products and services through a direct sales force to enterprises in hardware, software, software as a service, and telecommunications industries. Rainmaker Systems, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Jupai

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It also provides asset management services, including management of real estate or related funds and other fund products. The company offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments. In addition, it provides fund management services, as well as advisory and administrative services. The company was formerly known as Jupai Investment Group and changed its name to Jupai Holdings Limited in December 2014. Jupai Holdings Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

