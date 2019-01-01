Reviewing Skinvisible (SKVI) & Celsion (CLSN)

Skinvisible (OTCMKTS:SKVI) and Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Skinvisible has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celsion has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skinvisible and Celsion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skinvisible $630,000.00 3.22 -$1.82 million N/A N/A Celsion $500,000.00 52.82 -$20.40 million ($2.39) -0.59

Skinvisible has higher revenue and earnings than Celsion.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Skinvisible and Celsion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skinvisible 0 0 0 0 N/A Celsion 0 0 2 0 3.00

Celsion has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 538.30%. Given Celsion’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Celsion is more favorable than Skinvisible.

Profitability

This table compares Skinvisible and Celsion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skinvisible 36.33% -3.18% 49.64% Celsion -4,282.33% -104.30% -48.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Celsion shares are held by institutional investors. 53.0% of Skinvisible shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Celsion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Skinvisible beats Celsion on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skinvisible Company Profile

Skinvisible, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of topical, transdermal, and mucosal polymer-based delivery system technologies and formulations for use in pharmaceutical, over-the-counter, personal skincare, and cosmetic markets. Its non-dermatological formulations offer solutions for women's health, pain management, and others markets. The company offers sunless tanning, anti-aging, and sunscreen products. Skinvisible, Inc. also licenses its products to manufacturers and marketers of brands internationally, as well as sells directly in the market; assists pharmaceutical clients in the early development of the formulations; and provides solutions to pharmaceutical companies by reformulating their products coming off patent with a new Invisicare patent, and new product benefits and line extensions. The company was formerly known as Microbial Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Skinvisible, Inc. in February 1999. Skinvisible, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials to treat recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

