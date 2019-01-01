Reviewing Soitec (SLOIF) & Oil-Dri Co. of America (ODC)

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) and Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Soitec and Oil-Dri Co. of America’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soitec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oil-Dri Co. of America $266.00 million 0.74 $8.24 million N/A N/A

Oil-Dri Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than Soitec.

Risk and Volatility

Soitec has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oil-Dri Co. of America has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.1% of Oil-Dri Co. of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Oil-Dri Co. of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Soitec and Oil-Dri Co. of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soitec N/A N/A N/A Oil-Dri Co. of America 2.30% 8.62% 5.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Soitec and Oil-Dri Co. of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soitec 0 0 0 0 N/A Oil-Dri Co. of America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Oil-Dri Co. of America pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Soitec does not pay a dividend. Oil-Dri Co. of America has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Summary

Oil-Dri Co. of America beats Soitec on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec S.A. designs and produces semiconductor materials worldwide. It offers silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers for processor and connectivity system on chips (SoCs), including partially-depleted SOI, fully-depleted SOI, and FinFET products. The company also provides SOIs for RF front-end modules, including RFeSI-enhanced signal integrity substrates, HR-SOI substrates, and stacking for RF substrates. In addition, it offers SOI wafers for manufacturing smart power ICs; and photonics-SOIs for high-speed optical transceivers in data centers. The company's products are used to manufacture chips for consumer electronics devices and mobile electronics in smartphones, automotive applications, the Internet of Things, datacenters, etc. Soitec S.A. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bernin, France.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names. It also offers animal health and nutrition products for the livestock industry under the Amlan, Calibrin, ConditionAde, MD-09, and Pel-Unite and Pel-Unite Plus brand names; and bleaching clay and purification aid products for bleaching, purification, and filtration applications under the Pure-Flo, Perform, Select, and Ultra-Clear brand names. In addition, the company provides cat litter products, such as scoopable and non-clumping litters under the Cat's Pride and Jonny Cat brand names; industrial and automotive sorbent products from clay, polypropylene, and recycled cotton materials to absorb oil, acid, paint, ink, water, and other liquids under the Oil-Dri brand name; and sports products for use on baseball, softball, football, and soccer fields under the Pro's Choice brand name. Its customers include mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users; processors and refiners of edible oils, petroleum-based oils, and biodiesel fuel; manufacturers of animal feed and agricultural chemicals; distributors of animal health and nutrition products; and marketers of consumer products. Oil-Dri Corporation of America was founded in 1941 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

