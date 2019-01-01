Reviewing West Bancorporation (WTBA) and Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS)

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for West Bancorporation and Hingham Institution for Savings, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Bancorporation 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A

West Bancorporation presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.44%. Given West Bancorporation’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe West Bancorporation is more favorable than Hingham Institution for Savings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.1% of West Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of West Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares West Bancorporation and Hingham Institution for Savings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Bancorporation 28.41% 15.36% 1.30% Hingham Institution for Savings 34.51% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares West Bancorporation and Hingham Institution for Savings’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Bancorporation $81.68 million 3.81 $23.07 million $1.55 12.32 Hingham Institution for Savings $82.47 million 5.06 $25.76 million N/A N/A

Hingham Institution for Savings has higher revenue and earnings than West Bancorporation.

Dividends

West Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Hingham Institution for Savings pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. West Bancorporation pays out 51.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. West Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Hingham Institution for Savings has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. West Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

West Bancorporation has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

West Bancorporation beats Hingham Institution for Savings on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial lines of credit, and commercial term loans; consumer loans, including loans extended to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures not secured by real estate; and 1-4 family residential mortgages and home equity loans. In addition, it offers trust services, including the administration of estates, conservatorships, personal trusts, and agency accounts. The company has eight offices in the Des Moines metropolitan area; one office in Iowa City; one office in Coralville; and one office in Rochester, Minnesota. West Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is based in West Des Moines, Iowa.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings (the Bank) is a Massachusetts-chartered savings bank (the Bank). The Bank is principally engaged in the business of residential and commercial real estate mortgage lending, funded by a retail deposit network and borrowings. The Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and small businesses through its approximately 10 offices in Boston and southeastern Massachusetts. Its primary deposit products are savings, checking, and term certificate accounts, and its primary lending products are residential and commercial mortgage loans secured by properties in Eastern Massachusetts. The Bank offers personal checking accounts, money market and savings accounts, as well as longer term certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, non-profits, cities and towns. The Bank’s loan portfolio includes residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial and consumer segments.

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.