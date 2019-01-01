Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in VF Corp (VFC)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in VF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of VF in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VF alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of VF from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America set a $105.00 price objective on shares of VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of VF from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $90.00 price objective on shares of VF and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $393,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.54.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. VF had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 37.08%. VF’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.46%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/01/reynders-mcveigh-capital-management-llc-trims-holdings-in-vf-corp-vfc.html.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.