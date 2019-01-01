RLI (RLI) Given “Hold” Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their hold rating on shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI) in a research note published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of RLI Corp have outperformed the industry year to date. The company is one of the industry’s most profitable P&C writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits in 37 of the past 41 years (particularly the last 22 years). Ability to steadily increase dividend, maintain combined ratios at favorable levels and boast a solid capital position are other positives. Continuous strategic investments to fortify Casualty segment also bode well. Moreover, RLI Corp. is focused on boosting its underwriting results and has decided to drop the underperforming products from the property business. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses raise concerns. RLI Corp. estimates cat loss between $22 million and $27 million, net of reinsurance stemming from Hurricane Michael and expects year-to-date cat losses in the range of $40 to $45 million.”

Get RLI alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on RLI from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.33.

RLI opened at $68.99 on Monday. RLI has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.15.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). RLI had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $217.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RLI will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RLI by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,492,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,557,000 after acquiring an additional 481,588 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 552,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,593,000 after acquiring an additional 32,423 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in RLI by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLI (RLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.