Ronald O. Perelman Purchases 35,000 Shares of Revlon Inc (REV) Stock

Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.32 per share, for a total transaction of $851,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:REV opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. Revlon Inc has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $655.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Revlon’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Revlon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Revlon by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 934,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after buying an additional 418,317 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Revlon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Revlon by 400.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Revlon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REV shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Revlon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revlon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics under the Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors, and Pure Ice brands; women's hair color products under the Revlon ColorSilk brand; beauty tools under the Revlon brand; nail care products under the Cutex brand; and anti-perspirant deodorants under the Mitchum name, as well as skin care line under the Natural Honey brand and hair color line under the Llongueras brand.

