Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) Given a GBX 3,030 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,030 ($39.59) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 2,950 ($38.55) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,007.86 ($39.30).

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 2,340 ($30.58) on Monday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 2,037 ($26.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,617 ($34.20).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.47%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

