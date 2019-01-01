Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $3,661,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.0% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 92.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 303,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,978,000 after purchasing an additional 145,619 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6,260.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.5% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.27.

NYSE:TMO traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.79. 1,615,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,362. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $190.38 and a one year high of $253.91. The firm has a market cap of $89.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, September 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.45, for a total value of $2,293,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,653,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tyler Jacks sold 1,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $277,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,607 shares of company stock worth $7,972,085 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

