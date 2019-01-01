Scorpio Bulkers Inc (SALT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on SALT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. B. Riley began coverage on Scorpio Bulkers in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Scorpio Bulkers from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Scorpio Bulkers in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Scorpio Bulkers stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.53. 171,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.80.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is presently -14.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 6.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 144,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,235 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 141,235 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,166 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 535,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers along worldwide shipping routes. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned or finance leased 55 vessels comprising 18 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels.

