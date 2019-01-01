Scout24 AG (G24) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.31 ($50.36).

G24 has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BNP Paribas set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, equinet set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Shares of ETR:G24 traded up €0.88 ($1.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €40.16 ($46.70). 516,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,980. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €29.81 ($34.66) and a 52-week high of €37.60 ($43.72).

Scout24

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24 and AutoScout24segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate, as well as offers advertising services to third-party suppliers, such as insurance and financial service providers, utilities, or removal companies.

