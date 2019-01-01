SeaChange International (SEAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

Get SeaChange International alerts:

SEAC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,454. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.05.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. SeaChange International had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SeaChange International will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaChange International news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 222,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $298,100.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 316,806 shares of company stock valued at $417,623 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SeaChange International by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 58,642 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 1,332.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 543,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 505,125 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaChange International (SEAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.