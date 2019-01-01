Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Receives $31.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBCF shares. ValuEngine cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Raymond James upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley set a $32.00 price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,169,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,052,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,600,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,440,000 after acquiring an additional 315,105 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,853,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 13.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,984,000 after acquiring an additional 199,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $34.95.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.27 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to business and retail customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; automated teller machines; online and mobile banking services; and brokerage and annuity services.

