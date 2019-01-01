Semux (SEM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $554.00

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, Semux has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Semux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00005227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $554.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00069210 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00012655 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00036250 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00010232 BTC.

GXChain (GXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00014414 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00001106 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00002599 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 8,936,126 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject.

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.