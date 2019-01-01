Sequoia Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Sequoia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 402.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 283.0% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of SPY stock opened at $249.92 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $233.76 and a one year high of $293.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $1.4354 per share. This represents a $5.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 21st.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

