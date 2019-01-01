Sequoia Wealth Management LLC Sells 159 Shares of Sempra Energy (SRE)

Sequoia Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,460,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 224,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,321,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Sempra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

In other Sempra Energy news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $554,905.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,651.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Householder sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $1,335,624.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,998,978.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $5,760,884. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $108.19 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.49 and a fifty-two week high of $127.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.40.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Sempra Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.05%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

