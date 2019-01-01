Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) Receives $16.00 Average PT from Analysts

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCRB. Oppenheimer set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th.

In related news, insider John G. Aunins sold 14,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $91,261.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,250 shares in the company, valued at $480,847.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Aunins sold 14,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $84,817.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,811 shares in the company, valued at $616,637.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,119,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,446,000 after buying an additional 23,749 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 23.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,040,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,669,000 after buying an additional 774,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,318,000 after buying an additional 40,719 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 24,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 6.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 25,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.67. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.43 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 515.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,584.66%. Analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which is in Phase III clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

