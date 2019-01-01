Service Co. International (SCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th.

Service Co. International stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,533. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Service Co. International had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.87%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $2,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 976,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,789,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,400 shares of company stock worth $14,012,985. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCI. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Service Co. International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,776,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,308,000 after purchasing an additional 113,245 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 12.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,839,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,712,000 after purchasing an additional 412,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,776,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,308,000 after purchasing an additional 113,245 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Service Co. International by 44.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 36,115 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 11.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 285,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 28,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

