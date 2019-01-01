SHIELD (XSH) Achieves Market Cap of $741,296.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $741,296.00 and $694.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,772.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.38 or 0.03711320 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.38 or 0.04345895 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00840462 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.01252723 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00137357 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.01545171 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00345815 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

