Shift (SHIFT) Price Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Shift has a market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $6,015.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shift has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Shift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00008655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDAX, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000084 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

SHIFT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 12,727,959 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDAX, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

