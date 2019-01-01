Shiloh Industries, Inc. (SHLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $11.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Shiloh Industries an industry rank of 203 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Shiloh Industries alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SHLO. ValuEngine raised Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 target price on Shiloh Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America cut Shiloh Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Shiloh Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th.

SHLO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.83. 51,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,629. Shiloh Industries has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $134.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.35). Shiloh Industries had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $300.06 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Shiloh Industries will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLO. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Shiloh Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shiloh Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shiloh Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Shiloh Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shiloh Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting, noise, and vibration solutions to automotive, commercial vehicle, and other industrial markets worldwide. The company produces body systems components, including shock towers, instrument panel/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, lift gates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, body sides, and B and C pillars; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers and housings, clutch housings, PTU covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, calipers, master cylinders, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shiloh Industries (SHLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shiloh Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiloh Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.