Short Interest in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (DFFN) Declines By 90.1%

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 69,748 shares, a drop of 90.1% from the November 30th total of 707,303 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 113,994 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of DFFN stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -1.56.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($1.05). Equities research analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -6.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DFFN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price target on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which has initiated Phase 3 trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase 2 trial for the treatment of stroke.

