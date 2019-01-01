Short Interest in Francesca’s Holdings Corp (FRAN) Declines By 12.8%

Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,277,265 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the November 30th total of 11,782,105 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,711,309 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 29.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ FRAN opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. Francesca’s has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Francesca’s had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Francesca’s will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Francesca’s during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Fondren Management LP purchased a new position in Francesca’s during the second quarter valued at $227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Francesca’s by 341.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 41,096 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Francesca’s during the second quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Francesca’s by 38.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,028 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Francesca’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Francesca’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Francesca’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Francesca’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About Francesca’s

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

