Short Interest in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) Drops By 30.8%

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 494,239 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the November 30th total of 713,816 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,103 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBBP opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $202.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 million. Equities analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Associates L.L.C. Cdk purchased 49,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $197,094.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,179,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 505,014 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 72,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBBP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Strongbridge Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada.

