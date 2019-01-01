Siemens AG (SIE) Receives €125.74 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €125.74 ($146.21).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Cfra set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st.

SIE opened at €97.38 ($113.23) on Friday. Siemens has a 1-year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 1-year high of €133.39 ($155.10).

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

