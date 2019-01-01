SilverCrest Metals (SILV) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Sunday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILV traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $2.93. 164,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,427. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SILV. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter worth $12,820,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter worth $4,281,000. U S Global Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter worth $2,542,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter worth $146,000.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

