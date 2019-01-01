SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. UBS Group raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SITE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.27. 381,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,688. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 1.47.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $578.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Pascal Convers sold 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $544,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,672,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,300 shares of company stock worth $4,766,482. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4,105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 108,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after buying an additional 106,370 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 219,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,449,000 after buying an additional 65,150 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,228,000. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 362,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,460,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

