SLM (SLM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their buy rating on shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Zacks Investment Research currently has a $9.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sallie Mae have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Yet, the company has a decent earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the trailing four quarters. The company’s focus on developing relevant and innovative consumer lending products to deepen ties with existing customers and attract new loan originations, seems encouraging. Also, improving economy and declining unemployment rate bode well for the long-term growth of Sallie Mae. Though, persistent increase in expenses is a major near-term concern, the company’s strong capital position and funding capabilities remain key tailwinds.”

SLM has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on shares of SLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of SLM from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SLM from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.66.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $8.31 on Monday. SLM has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.20.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). SLM had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $356.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SLM will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in SLM by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,510,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $295,592,000 after purchasing an additional 487,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SLM by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,510,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $295,592,000 after purchasing an additional 487,512 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in SLM by 1,014.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $947,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in SLM by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 182,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 48,441 shares during the last quarter.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

